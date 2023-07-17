Celebrate All Classical’s 40th Birthday!

On August 1st, All Classical will celebrate 40 years of orchestrating magic! Since 1983, this station has provided an innovative classical soundtrack, broadcasting from the heart of the Pacific Northwest. All Classical serves millions of listeners worldwide, from the Oregon Coast to Antarctica and beyond, and it’s all made possible by your support.

With celebrations on the radio, at our station, and in the community, there are many ways to take part in our 40th anniversary! Read more below, and be sure to tune in on August 1 for our birthday party on the radio at 89.9 FM, via our free mobile app, or online at allclassical.org.

40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

ON AIR – Tune in throughout the day on August 1, as our hosts gather on the air to celebrate our big 4-0. During this one day fundraiser, please consider making a “birthday” gift to All Classical in support of this service. Your donation in any amount will make a difference! Give online, mail in a check, or call 888-899-5722.

ON AIR – Then tune in at 7:00 PM PT on August 1 for our retrospective birthday program, hosted by John Pitman and featuring musical moments and highlights from the last 40 years, plus appearances by all your favorite All Classical hosts.

SUMMER OPEN HOUSE – You’re invited to celebrate with us in person at the station on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM! Our Summer Open House will include tours of the station, snacks and light refreshments, chances to meet your favorite hosts, an ICAN Radio room with fun activities for children and families. Plus, you’ll enjoy live performances by Meester & Meester and pianist María García. Learn more here.

FREE CONCERT IN THE PARK – Our birthday month festivities continue on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 5:30 PM at Irving Park in Portland, OR. The International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN Radio) invites you to a free concert featuring Mo Phillips & the Spaghetti Pants Dance Band! Learn more at ICANRadio.org.

Join the party at 89.9 FM or worldwide via the All Classical live player.