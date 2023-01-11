A Sunday Brunch Recipe from PBO’s Julian Perkins

Sunday Brunch host Suzanne Nance loves to gather with friends and family around the brunch table, sharing food, music, and memories. This Sunday, November 5, she’s joined on Sunday Brunch by Portland Baroque Orchestra’s Artistic Director Julian Perkins, and Julian has a special treat he would love to share with YOU!

We are delighted to pass on Julian’s recipe for Sticky Fried Goo-Goo. Similar to Rice Krispies Treats, this dessert is an Oxford birthday celebration favorite. Bon appétit!

Download the full recipe here, and be sure to tune in to Sunday Brunch every Sunday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT. There’s always room at the brunch table!

Suzanne Nance & Julian Perkins cooking

Sticky Fried Goo-Goo

Ingredients:

10.5 Tbsp unsalted butter

14 oz. marshmallows

6.5 oz. dairy-free toffee

1 Tbsp golden syrup

3.5 cups Rice Krispies (you can judge it by eye)

3 full-sized mars bars

3 Tbsp of double cream

Line a 9x13in (or similar-sized) baking dish with plastic wrap.

In a large saucepan over a low heat, add the butter, marshmallows, toffee, and golden syrup. Gently melt everything down and mix well. When all the ingredients have melted and are evenly blended, add the rice krispies. As gently as you can so as not to crush too many rice krispies, mix everything with a large metal spoon so that the rice krispies are covered well with the marshmallow mixture. It will be very sticky! When judging how many rice krispies you will need, you do not want the finished mixture to be too runny. If so, add more. Ideally, you want the marshmallow mixture to just cover the rice krispies, not swamp them.

Tip everything into the prepared baking tray and flatten the krispies mixture out using the back of the spoon. Pop in the fridge for a good twenty minutes.

While the ‘sticky fried goo goo’ is chilling, put the mars bars and cream into a small pan and gently melt down. Take the goo goo out of the fridge and pour the melted mars bars over the top. Put back into the fridge and leave for a good two hours to set. Cut into squares and enjoy!