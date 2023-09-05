A Sunday Brunch Recipe for Mother’s Day

Sunday Brunch host Suzanne Nance loves to explore Oregon’s foodie culture, and what better way than to go straight to the chefs of some of our most beloved restaurants and vineyards. Just in time for Mother’s Day, we are delighted to share the recipe for Crispy Chicken & Waffles by Chef Norma Buchholz from Brooks Winery. It’s a delicious treat to make for mom or another special someone in your life on Mother’s Day – or any day. Bon appétit!

Crispy Chicken & Waffles by Chef Norma Buchholz

Waffles:

2 cups flour

1 ¾ cups milk

½ cup melted butter

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

4 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla

2 eggs, separated (egg whites beaten until stiff peaks form)

Place the flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon, and baking powder in a large bowl, and mix well. Add vanilla, butter, milk, and egg yolks. Mix well. Using a spatula, gently fold in the egg whites until well incorporated. Turn your waffle iron on to medium heat and place 1 cup of waffle batter in the iron, close and cook 1-2 minutes. Gently remove and let cool before plating.

Chicken:

1 qt buttermilk

3 tbsp kosher salt

2 lbs chicken tenderloin

2 cups flour

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne

1 tbsp freshly ground black pepper

3 large eggs

In a large bowl, mix together buttermilk and 2 tablespoons salt. Add chicken and cover bowl with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to overnight. When ready to fry: Fill a Dutch oven fitted with a candy thermometer with vegetable oil 2″ to 3″ deep, then heat until oil reaches 300º. Prepare one sheet pan lined with paper towels and a wire rack.

YIELDS: 4 Servings | PREP TIME: 30 mins | COOK TIME: 20 mins | TOTAL TIME: 50 mins

