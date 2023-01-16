Arts Blog

Christa Wessel on KPTV

Host Christa Wessel with KPTV's Tony Martinez

Thank you to KPTV Fox 12 Oregon host Tony Martinez for having All Classical Portland radio host Christa Wessel on Show and Tell with Tony, during Good Day Oregon!

The interview was filmed at All Classical Portland’s station. It features Christa sharing her French horn, which sparked her passion for music at an early age.

Watch the segment on KPTV’s website.

BEHIND THE SCENES

You can hear Christa Wessel on the air, week days from 2:00 – 6:00 PM PT at 89.9 FM in Portland or worldwide via the live player on our website.

