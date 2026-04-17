YAIR UPDATE: Elaina Stuppler

Elaina Stuppler is a talented young composer, trombonist, and vocalist who served as All Classical and ICAN Radio’s 2024-2025 Young Artist in Residence (YAIR). She can be heard on All Classical each Saturday at 5:00 PM PT, as a Youth Reporter sharing pieces of music that inspire her. Elaina was recently accepted into Yale University, where she will continue her music studies and performances. In celebration of all of her achievements, All Classical Radio caught up with the rising star to learn what she has been up to since her time as YAIR.

All Classical: How has your time as All Classical Radio’s YAIR influenced your career and musical adventures since?

Elaina: The mentorship and generosity of the station’s Young Artist Residency program cemented my love of composing music. Being surrounded by a team of creative professionals at All Classical Radio was an extraordinary gift, and learning first-hand about the research and dedication that goes into creating radio programs taught me the importance of time management.

All Classical Radio is so thoughtful and inclusive of the community, especially children. The station is such a generous organization that champions music education with its unique programming. The staff showed me the tremendous impact of how each person can make a collective difference.

All Classical: Is there anything you learned in your time as YAIR that has helped your creativity?

Elaina: Being All Classical’s Young Artist in Residence was a one-of-a-kind, inspiring experience. Having access to state-of-the-art studios and broadcasting my music live was priceless as a young composer!

(Revisit more videos from Elaina’s appearance on Thursdays @ Three in January 2025.)

The kindness, guidance, and financial support of All Classical Radio encouraged me as a musician. I also appreciate how the station always highlights underrepresented composers, and I am constantly hearing new works.

All Classical: What have you been up to since your year as YAIR?

Elaina: I am so grateful to continue serving as a Youth Reporter on All Classical Radio (Saturdays at 5:00 PM PT) and continue receiving mentoring from long-time hosts John Pitman and Brandi Parisi. They have helped me expand my musical knowledge and patiently given me a broadcast education.

The first half of this year was spent submitting college applications, and I recently committed to Yale, where I will continue my musical studies! Between school and orchestra commitments, I have been composing new songs for my musical about Maria Anna Mozart. I also perform musical storytimes at libraries with my Popera PDX program, introducing very young children to music and instruments.

All Classical: Do you have anything exciting coming up, or that you have been working on?

Elaina: Yes! I have 4 upcoming shows with my original orchestral compositions:

This spring, my orchestral composition will be performed at Hunter College in NYC by the Little Orchestra Society and dancers from the New York Theatre Ballet for their “Leonard Bernstein’s America!” concert with Grammy Award-winning conductor David Alan Miller

I will also be performing with Fear No Music’s Young Composers Project on April 19, 2026, at Reed College in a program titled “Hearing the Future: Young Composers Final Concert.”

Then, on May 9, 2026, at the Newmark Theatre, I’ll perform with Portland Youth Philharmonic‘s Youth String Ensemble and Wind Ensemble.

And June 14, 2026, at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Fear No Music’s Young Composers Project presents “Joy Manifest: Beethoven’s Ninth,” including a world premiere as part of The Authentic Voice Commissioning Series.

All Classical Radio’s Artists in Residence program provides young and professional musicians with opportunities for career advancement, creative development, and audience exposure. The program is a part of the station’s initiatives dedicated to equity and inclusivity in the arts. All Classical Radio is committed to supporting our Artists in Residence by providing them with new resources and opportunities to connect with audiences, expand their musical portfolio, and reach new creative heights as our partners, including: Access to All Classical Radio’s recording facilities

Access to the station’s digital music archives for research and development

Encouragement and support for professional development as artists

A financial award to assist with projects and performances We believe All Classical Radio’s Artists in Residence program is a truly unique and all-encompassing opportunity for musicians to learn and grow. Learn more at allclassical.org/artists-in-residence.