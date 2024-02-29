All Classical Radio’s 2024 Young Artist in Residence + Youth Ambassadors!

All Classical Radio is proud to announce 15-year-old composer, trombonist, and vocalist Elaina Stuppler as its 2024 Young Artist in Residence. A sophomore at Lakeridge High School, Elaina has performed at Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Grammy Museum, and at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. She is Co-Principal Trombonist of the Portland Youth Philharmonic (PYP) and was selected for All-State and All-Northwest Honor Bands for Jazz and Wind Ensemble. Her compositions have been performed by PYP, Third Angle, Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of New York, Chamber Music Northwest, and Metropolitan Youth Symphony. She is a Young Composers Project member and created Popera PDX, a musical, sing-a-long story time program for young children at local libraries. “I am beyond thrilled and very grateful to be a part of this incredible program! As a young musician, it is a dream come true to be supported by the station and have a platform to create music,” says Elaina. “Through my residency, I hope to compose new works, share my love of music with the community, and connect with local musicians and young artists.” Elaina Stuppler, 2024 Young Artist in Residence. Photo: Frankie Tresser.

Elaina will help create content for the station’s digital channels as well as perform on a future episode of Thursdays @ Three, hosted by Christa Wessel. Congrats, Elaina!

2024 YOUNG ARTIST AMBASSADORS!

First launched in 2019, All Classical Radio’s Young Artist in Residence program has continued to grow and flourish since its inception. In 2022, the station expanded its youth residency program with the first-of-its-kind Young Artist Ambassadors, building upon its commitment to serving youth regionally and across the country.

Now, the station is proud to announce a new cohort of Ambassadors for 2024:

18-year-old pianist and cellist Cyrus Ngan (Clackamas High School)

(Clackamas High School) 17-year-old bassoonist and clarinetist Katelyn Nguyen (Parkrose High School)

(Parkrose High School) 17-year-old French hornist and koto player Haruka Sakiyama (West Linn High School)

(West Linn High School) 16-year-old classical guitarist Anika Gupta (Sunset High School)

ABOUT

The Artists in Residence program provides young and professional musicians with opportunities for career advancement, creative development, and audience exposure. The program is a part of All Classical Radio’s initiatives dedicated to equity and inclusivity in the arts.

All Classical Radio is committed to supporting our Artists in Residence by providing them with new resources and opportunities to connect with audiences, expand their musical portfolio, and reach new creative heights as our partners, including:

Access to All Classical Radio’s recording facilities

Access to the station’s digital music archives for research and development

Encouragement and support for professional development as artists

A financial award to assist with projects and performances

We believe All Classical Radio’s Artists in Residence program is a truly unique and all-encompassing opportunity for musicians to grow, learn, and expand, and we are thrilled to continue the program after its successful inaugural years.

PAST ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE

Previous Young Artists in Residence include pianist and violinist Amir Avsker (2023), double bass player Maggie Carter (2022), pianist Natalie Tan (2020), and cellist Taylor Yoon (2019). The station named its first-ever Young Artist Ambassadors in 2022. The inaugural class of Ambassadors included violinist Noah Carr, flute player Diego Fernandez, oboist Ben Price, and violinist Nate Strothkamp. The 2023 cohort of Ambassadors was cellist Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, violinist Timothy Lee, and violinist Ellie Kim. All Classical Radio’s previous professional Artists in Residence include concert pianist Hunter Noack (2019), flutist Adam Eccleston (2020-2021), and pianist María García (2022-2023).

