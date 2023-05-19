Streaming Changes (as of May 17, 2023)

All Classical Portland recently updated our streaming encoders to a new service, allowing us to provide better connectivity to our listeners. Unfortunately, not all services have immediately made the transition.

You can always listen for free via our mobile app or the livestream on our website.

If you were using a direct URL to connect to our stream, please note that the urls have changed. If you use an internet radio device and are able to manually update your streams please use the below options.

Direct URLs for online streams:

AAC

MP3

PLS

ASX

If you use iTunes or another media player such as VLC, replace your old m3u file with this new one:

If you are not able to update your stream, please email help@allclassical.org. In your message, let us know the manufacturer and model of your device, and if you know how the stream is distributed (vTune, SkyTune, Roon, etc.).

Thank you for listening to All Classical Portland! We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience.

