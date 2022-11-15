John Pitman Review: Hilary Hahn’s ‘Eclipse’

All Classical Portland Program Director John Pitman shares his latest review of a new album by violinist Hilary Hahn, which includes Dvořák’s Violin Concerto, the Violin Concerto by Alberto Ginastera, and Pablo de Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasy for violin and orchestra. The album, Eclipse, is available now on Deutsche Grammophon.

As American violinist Hilary Hahn states, “Eclipse is not just when it goes down, it’s also when the lights come back on.” Ms. Hahn had been preparing for months to perform and record with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra and its music director, Andrés Orozco-Estrada, when the Pandemic resulted in cancellations of all of their plans.

Hahn spent that time assessing her own relationship to music, and to performing it with colleagues, and now has emerged on the other side with a perspective that was earned through this shared, global experience.

How different do the works on Eclipse sound to her now, compared to before lockdown? Hear her answers in John Pitman’s conversation with this extraordinary musician:

