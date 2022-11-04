Arts Blog

Spotlight image for Simone Dinnerstein's Undersong

John Pitman Review: Simone Dinnerstein’s Trilogy is complete, with Undersong

4/11/2022 By

Program director John Pitman shares his latest conversation with pianist Simone Dinnerstein, where they discuss her new CD titled Undersong. Dinnerstein chose this word, an archaic term meaning “refrain”, which can be found both in the individual pieces (Schumann’s Arabesque, and Kreisleriana; Couperin’s Les Barricade Mysterieuses), and throughout the entire program.

Hear more of their conversation, including Ms. Dinnerstein’s thoughts on the music and the album below.

Buy the album.

Read other posts by
Program Director

Categories

Our Sponsors

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm logo
Old Portland Hardware logo
Hammer and Hand
Willamette Vital Health logo
Chubb Insurance

Meet all of our sponsors  |  Become a sponsor

  • KQAC 89.9 Portland/Vancouver
  • KQOC 88.1 Newport/Lincoln City
  • KQHR 88.1 Hood River/The Dalles
  • KQHR 96.3 Columbia Gorge East
  • KQMI 88.9 Manzanita
  • KSLC 90.3 McMinnville
  • 95.7 FM Corvallis/Flynn
X