John Pitman Review: Simone Dinnerstein’s Trilogy is complete, with Undersong

Program director John Pitman shares his latest conversation with pianist Simone Dinnerstein, where they discuss her new CD titled Undersong. Dinnerstein chose this word, an archaic term meaning “refrain”, which can be found both in the individual pieces (Schumann’s Arabesque, and Kreisleriana; Couperin’s Les Barricade Mysterieuses), and throughout the entire program.

Hear more of their conversation, including Ms. Dinnerstein’s thoughts on the music and the album below.

Buy the album.