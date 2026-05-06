Sing Out! A History of the LGBTQIA+ Choir

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual/Aromantic/Agender (LGBTQIA+) Pride Month is observed each year in commemoration of the June 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York, a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. Nationally, Pride Month is observed in June. Locally, the city of Portland, Oregon celebrates its queer community in July. This Pride Month, we’re taking a moment to highlight the vibrant history of the LGBTQIA+ chorus and share a heartwarming story about the Seattle Women’s Chorus.

History: from Stonewall to Portland

Choirs specifically featuring LGBTQIA+ singers create a space where performers and audiences can come together to build community, foster personal expression, and celebrate their authentic joy. The earliest gay men’s choruses were founded alongside the beginning of the HIV/AIDS crisis and became spaces of connection, where classical music brought a sense of unity and hope to a suffering community. New York City’s Stonewall Chorale describes itself as “the nation’s first LGBTQ+ chorus.” Founded in 1977 as the Gotham Male Chorus, the group originally specialized in Gregorian Chant and Renaissance Music. In 1979, they made the shift to begin including women. Today, the Stonewall Chorale aspires to “unify the greater community through the transformative power of music” (stonewallchorale.org). They perform throughout the year in New York and across the tri-state area.

Founded 1978 by Jon Reed Sims, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir (SFGMC) formed on the heels of the Stonewall Chorale and remains perhaps the biggest name in LGBTQIA+ choirs today. Their first public performance was a rendition of Mendelssohn’s “Thou, Lord our Refuge” at a vigil following the assassination of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California. This performance cemented the group as a pillar of both the LGBTQIA+ and choral music communities in the city. It also demonstrated that classical music and the fight for equality could go hand in hand. In the following years, the chorus “became a refuge where [gay men] could process their shared trauma, celebrate their identities, and quite literally sing their joy even in the face of immense pain” (sfgmc.org).

In more recent years, the network of US-based gay and lesbian choirs has expanded to become inclusive of gender-diverse performers and audience members, welcoming people of all identities. Pioneering the inclusion of gender diverse voices in the choral world is the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, which aims to uplift and spread awareness around the trans, non-binary, gender nonconforming and intersex community (transchorusla.org).

Here in Oregon, the LGBTQIA+ choir is alive and well. The Portland Gay Men’s Choir (PGMC) was founded by Portlander Mark Richards after he was inspired by a San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus concert he attended in 1980. The PGMC performs locally and has toured across the United States and internationally. The Portland Lesbian Choir (PLC) was formed shortly after in 1986 and seeks to build “harmony and community through compelling musical performances” (plc.org). PLC has performed at venues such as the Keller Auditorium, and the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. They also volunteer locally at food banks, women’s shelters, and other community organizations.

Coming Home: Jane Abbott Lighty and Pete-e Petersen

While the SFGMC is the chorus most known for its involvement in LGBTQIA+ activism, there is another choir closer to home that intersects the road to marriage equality in Oregon and Washington: The Seattle Women’s Chorus. Founded in 2002, the group provides a musical community for LGBTQIA+ singers, particularly lesbians. In 2012, the group performed at the fist same-sex marriage to take place in Washington, which happened to be between two of its founding members, Pete-e Petersen and Jane Abbott Lighty.

Loretta “Pete-e” Petersen came out late in life and found community with members of the Seattle Men’s Chorus before realizing that she wanted to cultivate a similar space for women. In 2002, she helped to found the Seattle Women’s Chorus, whose members came to include both Petersen and Lighty (Seattle Times). After spending years fighting for marriage equality, and in many ways acting as the face of the movement in Washington, Lighty and Petersen “married on the first day it [was] allowed, December 9, on stage with their beloved Seattle Women’s Chorus and Seattle Men’s Chorus providing the musical background at Benaroya Hall” (ACLU). At the time of their marriage, Lighty was 77 years of age, and Peterson was 85. Petersen died in 2025 at age 97 and is survived by her wife.

In an article following Petersen’s death, the Seattle Times writes that, in the late 1990s, Petersen and Lighty “became two of the state’s fiercest gay rights advocates, helping found Seattle Women’s Chorus and appearing in TV advertisements pushing for marriage equality in Washington.” These women serve as an inspiration for many and remind us of the power that choral music holds to build community and generate lasting change in the world.

Forged in the crucible of the AIDS crisis and driven the fundamental desire for belonging and personal expression, LGBTQIA+ Choirs are a thriving thread in the greater fabric of the classical music world. These institutions remind us of the power of classical music in building community that can carry us through the hardest of times and change the world for the better.

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