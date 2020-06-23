Nine Fantastic LGBTQ+ Classical Music Groups in Oregon

The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus was founded in 1980 and “aspires to expand, redefine, and perfect the choral art through eclectic performances that honor and uplift our community and affirm the worth of all people”. Shortly after PGMC’s founding, the gay community was faced with the AIDS crisis. The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus became an emotional and spiritual haven for the community, and performed for funerals of many of its members, friends, and family. At the height of the crisis, the membership in the Chorus was less than 30 members. Currently, the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus comprises over 125 singers, and packs venues in Portland and beyond. In August 2018 PGMC became the first Western gay performing group to tour and perform in China. They were also awarded the Portland State University College of Urban and Public Affairs “Urban Pioneer Award,” for affirming “the worth of the LGBT community, while changing the hearts and minds of all those who have listened to their affirming songs”.

Info courtesy of pdxgmc.org and photo courtesy of Portland Gay Men’s Chorus Facebook page