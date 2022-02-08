Photo by Christine Dong.

Thank you! Exclusive Performances by María García

Thank you for joining All Classical Portland’s 39th Birthday Party! It is through your support that we are able to keep the music playing year round and share our limitless concert hall with local musicians and listeners in the Pacific Northwest and around the world.

As an extra special birthday gift in appreciation of your support, we’d like to share with you two exclusive performances by María García, All Classical Portland’s 2022 Artist in Residence. In March 2022, María performed live on Thursdays @ Three in the Roger O. Doyle Performance Studio. Following the live broadcast, she continued playing, and we gladly kept the microphones on and the cameras rolling.

Enjoy these intimate performances of works by Frédéric Chopin.

ABOUT

A celebrated performer and music educator, María García is an enthusiastic proponent of classical works by women and composers of color. As the station’s 2022 Artist in Residence, she is using the opportunity to educate and inspire listeners to explore beyond the traditional canon of the genre.

Learn more about María.

Find more recent videos from All Classical Portland on our YouTube channel! Be sure to subscribe to be the first to know about new videos.