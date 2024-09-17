Five Composers You Need to Know for National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose families originate from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The timing of the 30-day period beginning September 15th is significant for several reasons: September 15th is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates its independence on September 16th, followed by Chile on September 18th.

At All Classical Radio, we celebrate the musical contributions of Hispanic and Latino composers—both living in the U.S. and outside—every day on air. In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we’d love to highlight a few extraordinary composers who have recently joined our daily playlist.

Ricardo Castro Herrera (1864-1907)

Mexican composer, pianist, and educator Ricardo Castro Herrera exploded onto the musical scene at a young age. At 19 years old, he graduated from the National Conservatory of Music in Mexico City in half the typical amount of time, having already launched a professional career as a composer and pianist. Despite his relatively short life (he died in his early 40s from pneumonia), Castro Herrera left behind a sturdy oeuvre of works and traveled extensively to teach, from the US to the European continent.

As a composer, Castro Herrera was influenced by European composers of the Romantic era, particularly by German composers. Fun fact: Castro Herrera is credited with writing the first cello concerto and piano concerto by a Mexican composer.

Juan Bautista Plaza (1898-1965)

Image courtesy of the Sphinx Organization

Juan Bautista Plaza was a Venezuelan composer, educator, and musicologist who played a significant role in forming the national musical identity of his home country. In his early 20s, he earned a scholarship to study sacred composition in Rome, which would make a lasting impact on his musical output going forward. Plaza’s works include (mostly sacred) choral music, as well as music for orchestra and other instrumental ensembles.

Upon returning to Venezuela, Plaza became choirmaster of Caracas Cathedral and a music professor at the Escuela Nacional de Música. Eventually, he was appointed Director of Culture in the Ministry of Education where he was better able to facilitate increased access to the arts across the country and promote music education.

Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927-1994)

Photo courtesy of Encyclopædia Britannica

Brazilian composer and songwriter Antônio Carlos Jobim is best known for his soft and sophisticated style which ultimately manifested in the formation of bossa nova. As a young, developing musician, Jobim was influenced by the music of fellow Brazilian Heitor Villa-Lobos. Despite showing substantial promise at the piano as a teenager, Jobim initially chose to pursue a career in architecture. It didn’t take long for him to become disenchanted with his choice, ultimately returning to music. He started off working in clubs performing both his own compositions and arrangements of existing songs. Jobim made his way into the recording industry and began a series of important musical collaborations. Hits such as “Desafinado” and “The Girl from Ipanema” made Jobim a household name around the world.

Sonia Ivette Morales-Matos (b. 1961)

Photo courtesy of the University of Illinois

Originally from Puerto Rico, Sonia Morales-Matos is a composer, performer, and educator currently based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The recipient of many impressive accolades, Morales-Matos has already been identified as one of the most promising contemporary composers from Latin America. Having received degrees in both jazz studies and composition, her music spans multiple genres and styles, including Latin-tropical, jazz, pop, sacred, choral, and classical.

Growing up, Morales-Matos and her five siblings all played instruments—she continues to collaborate with several of her siblings on new musical works. Fun fact: Her brother, Jesús Morales, is the cellist for the Dalí Quartet, a performing ensemble that has commissioned works by Morales-Matos.

J. P. Jofre (b. 1983)

Photo courtesy of the composer’s website

Grammy-nominated Argentinian composer and bandoneonist Juan Pablo (J. P.) Jofre grew up immersed in music. His exposure to a wide variety of musical styles, from heavy metal to opera, helped shape his own unique musical language. However, no composer influenced the young musician more than Astor Piazzolla, whose music swayed Jofre to learn the bandoneon. As a recipient of the National Prize of the Arts grant in Argentina, Jofre has collaborated with well-known musicians from various musical styles, including classical, jazz, and Latin. His music for the concert hall is breaking down barriers by introducing unusual ensembles and pairings, such as his two (!) double concerti for violin and bandoneon.

