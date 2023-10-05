Our Vision for the Future of All Classical

While you’ve been listening to us, we’ve heard you.

We’ve grown. We’ve adapted.

And we’re here for you — in more ways than ever.

All Classical is committed to being a source of positive change in our community of listeners — at home in Oregon and Washington, and around the world.

Our Heritage

All Classical’s mission broadens the appeal and reach of classical music and the arts, increasing social and economic benefits to our community.

Join us in celebrating our 40th Anniversary and the way we:

Consistently rank in the top three classical music public radio stations across the USA.

Produce 98% of our content locally.

Pioneer youth programs and arts journalism mentorships.

Established a ground-breaking

Artist in Residence program, culminating in a Carnegie Hall debut and an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

Launched icanradio.org, a new International Children’s Arts Network , the first station of its kind, in 2019, to bridge the arts education gap with great content for young listeners and their families.

, the first station of its kind, in 2019, to bridge the arts education gap with great content for young listeners and their families. Created the award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative that’s increased the number of classical musicians and composers from underrepresented communities that are heard on the radio – a program that we are helping over 40 radio stations establish in communities across the country.



Our Challenge

To better position All Classical and the arts as a force for positive change, it’s time to move to new headquarters, which will enable us to:

Increase the range of activities we can offer, thanks to audio and video studios.

Create and manage a unique performance and events space.

Build a new state-of-the-art recording studio to document the artists of our time and make the studio available to local performers and composers.

Bring All Classical to the heart of downtown Portland, where we’ll serve as a beacon for arts-based urban regeneration.

Move from being a great classical radio station, to a truly integrated arts and cultural network.

Align with our newly created brand identity, envisioned to depict the vibrancy of All Classical and strengthen our digital presence.

Our ambition is to share the dynamism, joy, and passion for classical music with all audiences — regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Create with Us!

All Classical for all people

These ambitious community and culturally empowering plans will be possible with your support.

All Classical must raise $6 million to help equip our new home and expand the services we offer.

Already over 250,000 people in the Pacific Northwest enjoy the services of All Classical every week, and millions stream across the United States and in over 100 countries.

Research underscores the social and economic benefits of our mission and service. Please help extend the love of classical music and its benefits across our region and beyond by making a powerful financial investment in All Classical.

Contact

If you would like to help us further on our mission please contact Suzanne Nance at:

503-802-9403

suzanne@allclassical.org