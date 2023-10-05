Our Vision for the Future of All Classical
While you’ve been listening to us, we’ve heard you.
We’ve grown. We’ve adapted.
And we’re here for you — in more ways than ever.
All Classical is committed to being a source of positive change in our community of listeners — at home in Oregon and Washington, and around the world.
Our Heritage
All Classical’s mission broadens the appeal and reach of classical music and the arts, increasing social and economic benefits to our community.
Join us in celebrating our 40th Anniversary and the way we:
- Consistently rank in the top three classical music public radio stations across the USA.
- Produce 98% of our content locally.
- Pioneer youth programs and arts journalism mentorships.
- Established a ground-breaking
- Artist in Residence program, culminating in a Carnegie Hall debut and an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.
- Launched icanradio.org, a new International Children’s Arts Network, the first station of its kind, in 2019, to bridge the arts education gap with great content for young listeners and their families.
- Created the award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative that’s increased the number of classical musicians and composers from underrepresented communities that are heard on the radio – a program that we are helping over 40 radio stations establish in communities across the country.
Our Challenge
To better position All Classical and the arts as a force for positive change, it’s time to move to new headquarters, which will enable us to:
- Increase the range of activities we can offer, thanks to audio and video studios.
- Create and manage a unique performance and events space.
- Build a new state-of-the-art recording studio to document the artists of our time and make the studio available to local performers and composers.
- Bring All Classical to the heart of downtown Portland, where we’ll serve as a beacon for arts-based urban regeneration.
- Move from being a great classical radio station, to a truly integrated arts and cultural network.
- Align with our newly created brand identity, envisioned to depict the vibrancy of All Classical and strengthen our digital presence.
Our ambition is to share the dynamism, joy, and passion for classical music with all audiences — regionally, nationally, and internationally.
Create with Us!
All Classical for all people
These ambitious community and culturally empowering plans will be possible with your support.
All Classical must raise $6 million to help equip our new home and expand the services we offer.
Already over 250,000 people in the Pacific Northwest enjoy the services of All Classical every week, and millions stream across the United States and in over 100 countries.
Research underscores the social and economic benefits of our mission and service. Please help extend the love of classical music and its benefits across our region and beyond by making a powerful financial investment in All Classical.
Contact
If you would like to help us further on our mission please contact Suzanne Nance at:
503-802-9403
suzanne@allclassical.org
“All Classical is the soundtrack of my life. It is a safe harbor when the storms of life have jangled my nerves and a source of inspiration when the emotional tank is drained.”
– Listener in Portland, OR
“All Classical has been my station in times of stress, work, and joy. You have been with me since inception, and you’ll be part of my life till the end. Thank you for your music, and kind and positive vibes. Now more than ever you’re a beacon of hope!”
– Listener in Portland, OR
“I value this station because in all ways possible it shows up, stands out, and adds value, to every moment of its existence, including mine, and all who listen.”
– Listener in Hillsboro, OR