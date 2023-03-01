John Pitman Review: Leif Ove Andsnes’s ‘Poetic Tone Pictures’

All Classical Portland’s Program Director John Pitman has long admired the artistry of Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, having featured his recordings regularly over the past 30-plus years. His newest release is especially exciting because it includes rare recordings of the complete Poetic Tone Pictures by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák.

In his latest interview with John, Mr. Andsnes shares how he came to know this music as a young boy, when his father brought home an LP from London, and how it has always intrigued him. Andsnes highlights charming and highly inventive moments in Dvořák’s piano cycle. It is a neglected treasure that, hopefully, will now be heard more through this beautiful recording by Leif Ove Andsnes.

Purchase Poetic Tone Pictures at Presto Classical.