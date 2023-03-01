Arts Blog

John Pitman Review: Leif Ove Andsnes’s ‘Poetic Tone Pictures’

1/3/2023 By

All Classical Portland’s Program Director John Pitman has long admired the artistry of Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, having featured his recordings regularly over the past 30-plus years. His newest release is especially exciting because it includes rare recordings of the complete Poetic Tone Pictures by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák.

In his latest interview with John, Mr. Andsnes shares how he came to know this music as a young boy, when his father brought home an LP from London, and how it has always intrigued him. Andsnes highlights charming and highly inventive moments in Dvořák’s piano cycle. It is a neglected treasure that, hopefully, will now be heard more through this beautiful recording by Leif Ove Andsnes.

Purchase Poetic Tone Pictures at Presto Classical.

Read other posts by
Program Director

Categories

Our Sponsors

portland spirit
Hammer and Hand
Plank and Coil logo

Meet all of our sponsors  |  Become a sponsor

  • KQAC 89.9 Portland/Vancouver
  • KQOC 88.1 Newport/Lincoln City
  • KQHR 88.1 Hood River/The Dalles
  • KQHR 96.3 Columbia Gorge East
  • KQMI 88.9 Manzanita
  • KSLC 90.3 McMinnville
  • 95.7 FM Corvallis/Flynn
X