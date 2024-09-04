John Pitman Review: Neave Trio’s ‘A Room of Her Own’

All Classical Radio’s Program Director, John Pitman, shares his recent conversation with two members of the Neave Trio. They speak about their latest recording titled “A Room of Her Own.” This is the second of their recordings amplifying the voices of women composers in classical music. Their first, “Her Voice,” was released in 2019.

The Neave Trio, photo courtesy of their website

Violinist Anna Williams and cellist Mikhail Veselov share their passion for performing chamber music masterpieces by Lili Boulanger, Cecile Chaminade, Germaine Tailleferre, and Dame Ethel Smyth. John learns not only about the music but also about the stories of the women who composed these trios.

Hear their conversation and excerpts from the album:

“A Room of Her Own” is available now on Chandos Records.

Special thanks to All Classical’s Dylan Bodnarick for editing this interview.