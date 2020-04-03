Sunday Brunch

Suzanne Nance and Bob Neroni

Posted on April 3, 2020 by

Fresh Flavors on Sunday Brunch!

A weekend favorite for many listeners, Suzanne Nance’s Sunday Brunch just got even more delicious. Now you can enjoy delectable foods and exquisite music from your own kitchen, alongside Suzanne and some very special guest chefs! Together they will explore foods of comfort and inspiration, share their own favorite recipes, and share the joy of cooking–all paired with lush, beautiful music from around the world. Tune in Sundays from 10am to 1pm to cook and listen along with us by following the recipes below, and use the hashtag #welovesundaybrunch to show us your creations on social media!

Bob Neroni

Chef Bob Neroni, EVOO Cannon Beach
Sunday, April 12th

  • Recipe: House Made Chicken Sausage with Poached Eggs on bed of Lightly Sautéed Spinach
  • Drink pairing: Orange and Pomegranate Royal Mimosas. Download the recipes

Chef Gabriel Rucker, Canard
Sunday, April 5th

  • Recipe: Canard Omelette with Butter Lettuce and Creamy Herb Dressing. Download the recipe
  • Wine pairings by Wine Director Andrew Fortgang, Le Pigeon
Andrew Fortgang and Chef Gabriel Rucker
Photo: Kristina Becker

Kristina Becker

Office Manager

X
X