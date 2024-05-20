Thank you, Lynnsay

All Classical Radio congratulates on-air host Lynnsay Maynard, who is pursuing her passion for social work with a new position. We thank Lynnsay for her time with All Classical and wish her every success in her new role.

We will miss you, Lynnsay!

We look forward to continuing to celebrate the connections between music and literature with special programs coming up this summer. Stay tuned to learn more about our summer highlights, and more exciting radio programming to come in the year ahead.

As always, thank you for listening to All Classical Radio.