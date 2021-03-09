A Playlist of Chamber Music by Women

Composer and pianist Gabriela Lena Frank (b. 1972) is a Grammy-winner and the Composer-in-Residence for the Philadelphia Orchestra. She finds musical inspiration in her own Latinx heritage and her studies of Latin American history and culture, as displayed in works like Leyendas (Legends), An Andean Walkabout (2001).

In her programme note, Frank explains, “Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout for string quartet draws inspiration from the idea of mestizaje as envisioned by the Peruvian writer José María Arguedas, where cultures can coexist without the subjugation of one by the other. As such, this piece mixes elements from the western classical and Andean folk music traditions.”

Of the fourth movement, Frank says, “‘Chasqui’ depicts a legendary figure from the Inca period, the chasqui runner, who sprinted great distances to deliver messages between towns separated from one another by the Andean peaks. The chasqui needed to travel light. Hence, I take artistic license to imagine his choice of instruments to be the charango, a high-pitched cousin of the guitar, and the lightweight bamboo quena flute, both of which are featured in this movement.”