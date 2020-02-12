Adam Eccleston shares personal reflections on his favorite music by Black and Brown composers

Last year, I heard of another composer and fellow flute player by the name of Julio Racine. He’s a Haitian-born flute player that studied flute with the legendary Francis Fuge at the University of Kentucky at Louisville. One of my favorite pieces of his is, Tangente au Yanvalou for flute and piano which represents a form of dance associated with Haitian Voodoo, but originated in Benin, West Africa. In Haiti, Yanvalou is performed in a group as a prayer, invoking deities and moving the dancers to lose consciousness and enter into a state of trance. Even though I’m not of Haitian descent, I truly connected with the sacredness of this piece after doing much research, and it helped me to eliminate certain projected biases and prejudices of the Voodoo religion. Julio’s daughter, Maria, was a 2010 Abreu Fellow and like myself, became a program director for an El Sistema inspired program. After learning about Julio and his beautiful works for flute, I sent Maria a Facebook message asking her about Julio and letting her know that I had recently discovered his music and how much I was in love with his works. She proceeded by giving me his phone number so I can call him myself. I haven’t called, yet.

Photo Credit: chevalierdesaintgeorges.homestead.com/Racine.html