Announcing…All Classical Portland’s 2020 Artists in Residence!

All Classical Portland is thrilled to announce the station’s 2020 Artists in Residence: flutist Adam Eccleston and pianist Natalie Tan!

The Artists in Residence program, launched in 2019, provides young and professional musicians with opportunities for career advancement, creative development, and audience exposure. The program is a part of JOY (Joyous Outreach to You/th), All Classical Portland’s initiatives dedicated to equity and inclusivity in the arts.

As All Classical Portland’s Artists in Residence, Adam and Natalie will take center stage in the community and on the air, participating in numerous events and enriching the station’s offerings to the community…

Performance debut Lovefest Concert, February 19th, 2020

Performances on Thursdays @ Three throughout the year

All Classical Portland social media takeovers, blog posts, and more

Appearances at a variety of All Classical Portland events including recitals, community engagement events, and open houses.

We are committed to supporting our Artists in Residence by providing them with new resources and opportunities to connect with audiences, expand their musical portfolio, and reach new creative heights as our partners…

Artists have access to All Classical Portland’s recording facilities

The station’s digital music archives are available for artists’ research and development

All Classical Portland encourages and supports professional development for Artists

A financial award accompanies these opportunities and resources

We believe All Classical Portland’s Artists in Residence program is a truly unique and all-encompassing opportunity for musicians to grow, learn, and expand, and we are thrilled to continue the program after its successful inaugural year, featuring Professional Artist Hunter Noack and Young Artist Taylor Yoon.

Read the 2020 Artists in Residence Press Release

Adam Eccleston, Professional Artist in Residence: Adam Eccleston is an accomplished flutist of international renown dedicated to promoting diversity and equity in classical music. As a soloist, Adam Eccleston has appeared with several orchestras around the United States and Europe, performing in venues such as the Kurhaus Wiesbaden in Germany and Jordan Hall in Boston. Adam draws musical inspiration from his Caribbean and Panamanian heritage. He works extensively with MESDA group, a non-profit organization active in underdeveloped countries around Central and South America and the Caribbean Islands. Eccleston serves as the Director of the BRAVO Cesar Chavez Wind Program and is also co-founder of the duo From A to Z with Mexican-born guitarist Zaira Meneses.

“I’m still in awe that All Classical has seen how passionate I am about music and teaching. I’m forever grateful to use this incredible platform to further my music endeavors and to share it with everyone.” – Adam Eccleston, flutist

Natalie Tan, Young Artist in Residence: Natalie Tan is a senior student at Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon. She has studied piano for eleven years and is currently a student of Linda Barker. Natalie is a two-time winner of MetroArts Inc.’s Young Artists Debut! Van Buren Concerto Concert (2017 & 2020), and winner of the 2017 PYP Biennial Piano Concerto Competition. Natalie serves on Jesuit High School’s mock trial team and is in her fourth year as an intern at OHSU. In addition to her passion for music, Natalie loves to travel, discuss science and policy, and analyze literature. The collaboration between All Classical Portland and Metro Arts Inc. for its Young Artist in Residence Program is in its second year. MetroArts Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting life-long learning through the arts.

“I have grown up listening to All Classical and it has been my source of inspiration and comfort for many years. I am excited to be a part of this community which is so integral to Portland’s identity and strives to give so much of itself for its listeners.” – Natalie Tan, pianist

Artists in Residence Photo Credits

Natalie Tan (left), photo by MetroArts Inc., 2020

Adam Eccleston (right) Denise Dicks, 2020

Past Artists in Residence

Hunter Noack, 2019 Professional Artist in Residence: Internationally acclaimed concert pianist, integrates literature, visual art, dance, theater and design in his presentations of classical music. Through the IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild outdoor concert series he brings a 9-foot concert Steinway into the wild where state and national parks, historic sites, and other spectacular locations replace traditional concert halls. Listening to the live music through wireless headphones, the audience is free to wander through the landscape. Winner of the Los Angeles International Liszt competition in 2011, Noack holds degrees from Guild Hall (London), University of Southern California, and San Francisco Conservatory.

Taylor Yoon, 2019 Young Artist in Residence: Taylor is a junior and a principal cellist at Lakeridge High School. Taylor and her older sisters perform as the “Yoontrio”, often raising funds to support local charitable causes. In 2017, Taylor helped establish a nonprofit organization called Olivenbaum in an effort to bring all people together in peace and harmony. Winner of Oregon Cello Society Scholarship Competition in 2010, and Trula Whelan Concerto Competition in 2011 & 2014, Taylor currently studies with Mr. Ken Finch. In partnership with Metro Arts Inc.