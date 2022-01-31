Black History Month at All Classical Portland

On February 1, All Classical Portland celebrates the beginning of Black History Month with a full day of music by Black composers and performing artists. We are proud to share a broad and diverse library of the music we love all year round, and this month we are shining a special spotlight on the extraordinary contributions to classical music made by Black artists. Here are just a few highlights of the works and composers you’ll hear featured on February 1, and all month long, on All Classical Portland.

