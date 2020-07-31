Classical Music To Study To

The fourth ballade is almost the epitome of romantic era piano pieces for me. It brings me to a place of nostalgia because of my childhood memories listening to it. The beauty in this piece for me is its sometimes haunting, sometimes delicately beautiful nature which quickly gives way to triumphant passion. I like to think that my own experiences with this piece were also probably my first encounter with the concept of the sublime, and it has contributed to my appreciation and growth as a musician from very early on. This piece is also super energizing to listen to and it makes me excited to study whatever I am putting my mind to.