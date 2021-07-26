Classical Sounds of Summer

Warmth, reflection, and adventure: summer can be a time for all of these and more, and classical music has explored the season in all its expressions. From Vivaldi’s “Summer” from The Four Seasons, to Frederick Delius’s Summer Night on the River, the literature is full of favorites perfect for summertime. In this list, we’d like to share some lesser-known romantic, modern, and contemporary pieces of classical music for your summer playlist.

Tune in to All Classical Portland at 89.9fm in Portland or worldwide on our web stream to hear sounds of summer like these—and check out All Classical Portland’s Summer Playlist on Spotify for some of the works featured below.

Cover image: Landscape in Summer by Pierre Emmanuel Damoye, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons