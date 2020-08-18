Portland Music Therapy is a branch of The Sage Center, a Holistic Health community of Alternative Health Specialists, that focuses on using Neurologic Music Therapy techniques to achieve non-musical goals like improved socialization and communication skills. They incorporate evidence-based research and individualized, quantifiable goals and objectives. They specialize in working with individuals on the autism spectrum, individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Portland Music Therapy utilizes music to enable those without language to communicate and express themselves non-verbally. For dementia patients, they use music to help increase memory recall which then contributes to reminiscence and satisfaction with life. They also use music as a way to increase social interaction with caregivers and families, as well as a platform for non-verbal expression.

Portland Music Therapy offers individual sessions that result in constantly evolving measurable goals and objectives catered to the specific strengths and opportunities for the client. They also offer music lessons on piano, guitar, voice, as well as music theory lessons. Portland Music Therapy takes pride in being able to help every client on their musical journey regardless of age, cognitive level, disability, or experience. In addition to individual lessons, Portland Music Therapy also offers group sessions when its clear that two or more clients are mutually beneficial to each other’s growth. The musical activities within these sessions are introduced within individual sessions so that everyone is confident and excited about their role in the group setting. Family-Centered In-Home sessions are another opportunity that Portland Music Therapy offers during which they work with clients in their familiar settings, using music to address some of the challenges to daily routines.

For more information, reach out to Kate Harris, MT-BC, at (662) 202 – 2777 or kate@portlandmusictherapy.com