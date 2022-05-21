‘An African American Requiem’ National Syndication

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, All Classical Portland presented a live, bi-coastal broadcast of the world premiere of Damien Geter’s An African American Requiem in collaboration with WQXR in New York. All Classical Portland and WQXR are now offering the hour-long event as a syndicated program to radio stations across the country free of charge. This syndication will give stations the opportunity to share Geter’s important and timely work with listeners regionally and throughout the United States.

The broadcast is hosted by WQXR’s Terrance McKnight and All Classical Portland’s Suzanne Nance, and was produced by Sarah Zwinklis and Eileen Delahunty. Learn more about the syndication of this program at prx.org.