The Magic of Radio: Behind the Scenes with Chief Engineer Mike Alston

That’s an interesting tidbit about the microphones, what can you do to adjust for differences in peoples’ vocal tones? What is considered “good microphone technique”?



There are lots of things you can do to adjust for each individual voice type. Vocal processors have compression and de-essing, which are used to contain loud peeks, lift quiet words and help adjust for a warmer/softer tone in the voice. If set correctly, the de-esser can be applied for many different voices sharing the same mic. You can set the threshold so a person’s voice with soft S and T sounds will pass the audio unaffected, but for a voice with very prominent/sharp S and T sounds the de-esser will engage and clamp down on the sharp frequencies.

In the studio we use dynamic microphones. Mostly Electro Voice RE 27’s and Shure SM 7 B microphones. All the hosts have their own pop filter and headphones and have been trained over the years on proper microphone technique. For these mics, you want to be off the microphone about three fingers at a 45-degree angle so your S’s and T’s don’t go directly into it. Although, it’s always best to use your ears and experiment with finding what sounds best for your voice. If you have a really warm voice you might get an overwhelming amount of proximity effect/bass tones if too close to the mic, so you won’t want to be as close to the mic as someone with a thinner voice. The closer you get to the microphones, the warmer your voice gets, so it’s about finding the sweet spot.