Women Composers from the Middle Ages to the Baroque

Kassia (or Kassianē) the Hymnographer (born c. 810, died by 867) was a highly educated Byzantine noblewoman. According to legend, she was offered as a potential bride for Emperor Theophilos, who challenged her with the statement, “Through a woman came forth the baser things,” referring to the biblical sin of Eve in the Garden of Eden. Instead of responding submissively, Kassia replied, “And through a woman came the better things.” referring to the pivotal role of the Virgin Mary. Theophilos opted for a less assertive bride, and Kassia became the founder and abbess of a convent in Constantinople, where she wrote, taught, and composed.

Kassia remained a force to be reckoned with throughout her career, for example, defending the traditional use of ikons in Byzantine worship when the Emperor sought to stamp out the practice. Despite being punished with whipping, she stood by her beliefs, supporting other persecuted clerics, and writing, “I hate silence when it is time to speak.”

Kassia composed hymns which are remarkable for their expressive melding of music and text. Her hymn on the penitence of Mary Magdalene, Kyrie hē en pollais, is also known simply as the Hymn of St. Kassiane. It remains an integral part of worship on the evening of Holy Tuesday in the Byzantine rite. Kassia holds a scroll of this hymn in the ikon pictured above. Kassia’s work has been championed by the Portland choir Capella Romana, and its director Alexander Lingas.