New Look, Same Station: All Classical Radio

Since 1983 this station has provided a constant source of music, inspiration, and joy for listeners in Portland, OR, and around the world. As we celebrate 40 years of community-minded, community-funded service, we are proud to reintroduce ourselves as All Classical Radio. With a bold new look and logo, and exciting initiatives on the horizon, we remain committed to sharing outstanding music and cultural programming in the years ahead.

All Classical Radio is your station. We are proud to be the Pacific Northwest’s most accessible and wide-reaching resource for outstanding music, arts, and cultural programs, and we will continue to serve as a trusted source for classical music enthusiasts, a beacon for community connection, and a platform for talented musicians and artists of all ages. For forty years, listener support has built and sustained this service. Together with our community, we continue to build together, and the future is bright!

ABOUT THE NEW LOOK

A vibrant visual universe for a vibrant radio station

All Classical Radio’s refreshed brand represents an exciting alignment with the station’s expansive geographic reach and impact, and our commitment to serving all listeners. The new logo and accompanying visual universe were inspired by the 20th Century Orphic Cubism Art movement, which sees art as the unification of sensation and color.

The logo is a joyful, minimalist representation of everything that makes All Classical Radio so unique. In the “C”, you may see sound waves, a record, an audience, a concert hall, a spotlight shining on our artists–and we hope you will see yourself, the community of listeners who support this service and make everything we do possible.

All Classical Radio’s President and CEO, Suzanne Nance, shares, “We are honored to be recognized as a leader in public media, for high rankings in listenership as well as our innovative programming on the air and in the community. This brand alignment reflects our flourishing global reach and our welcoming hometown touch, and positions the station to improve its accessibility and visual recognition, especially in the digital media landscape.” “We remain committed to enhancing lives and breaking down barriers to classical music; welcoming all people and all communities to experience the power of the arts on All Classical. It’s the same wonderful station listeners have grown to love over the past four decades, with a new vibrant look!”

All Classical Radio’s new logo and look were developed in partnership with boutique creative consultancy – Hyper Beau.

TO THE NEXT 40 YEARS

Join All Classical Radio in recognizing our 40th anniversary this year, and watch this space to learn more about exciting initiatives on the horizon, including: a comprehensive website redesign (fall 2023), a retrospective exhibit to be displayed at the Oregon Historical Society (beginning October 2023), and All Classical Radio’s move to our new headquarters at the KOIN Tower in downtown Portland (early 2024). Learn more about our relocation or make a contribution to the capital campaign.

Thank you for supporting this service of music, companionship, kindness, and joy.

All Classical Radio: Frequently Asked Questions

Why are you All Classical Radio now? Why do you have a new logo? There are many reasons we decided to refresh our look, and realign our brand, including: The name…

– We want to make sure that people know what we do. We’re a radio station, and want to celebrate our core service.

– For years, people have called us “All Classical Radio” – and we are always listening and adapting.

The logo…

– We want to visually reflect the joyful, vibrant service we provide to listeners, locally and around the world.

– We want to ensure that All Classical is visible, accessible, and a standout in the highly competitive digital media landscape. All Classical Radio is proud to be based in Portland, Oregon, broadcasting from the heart of the Pacific Northwest. Over 98% of the programs you hear every day are produced locally, and we remain committed to uplifting and celebrating our region. Our refreshed look helps improve our visual recognition and representation, especially in digital spaces as we expand our content on the airwaves, online, and in the community. All Classical Radio is a leader in the public radio industry, with high listenership and ratings and innovative programs—and we want to be sure that we are seen! With a hometown touch and an international reach, All Classical Radio continues to strengthen our unique service, and this refreshed visual language more fully aligns with our well-known and well-loved programs and identity. As we celebrate four decades of service, and look forward to the next forty years and beyond, All Classical Radio continues to broadcast the music and programs you love, and remains your station. Thank you for choosing this service of inspiration and joy. If you have additional questions, please get in touch at support@allclassical.org or call 503-943-5828.

With the new look and logo, and relocation, does that mean your programming is changing, too? All Classical Radio’s programming is not changing! Our new logo reflects the joyful, vibrant service we provide to listeners, locally and around the world. Over 98% of the programs you hear on All Classical Radio are produced locally, in Portland, Oregon, and that is not changing. As a leader in the public radio industry, with high listenership and ratings and innovative programs, we want to be sure that we are seen! Our refreshed look helps improve our visual recognition and representation, especially in digital spaces as we expand our content on the airwaves, online, and in the community. All Classical Radio’s relocation to KOIN tower (2024) is an exciting strategic move that will allow the station to continue providing the beautiful music and high-quality programming you’ve come to rely on, while creating opportunities for us to expand our programming and community-focused initiatives. We are proudly based in the heart of the Pacific Northwest, and are leading arts-based urban rejuvenation with our upcoming relocation to downtown Portland. All Classical Radio remains your station. Our 24/7 service remains available on FM and HD radio in the Pacific Northwest, via mobile app, on your smart speaker, and worldwide at allclassical.org. If you have additional questions, please get in touch at support@allclassical.org or call 503-943-5828.

Has the structure or ownership of the station changed? All Classical Radio’s business model has not changed! We are an independent and community-funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (federal tax ID 93-1042868). Contributions to All Classical Radio are an investment in a listener-supported service based in the heart of the Pacific Northwest since 1983. Approximately 90% of the revenue needed to operate this service comes from listener contributions. Additional support is provided by community-minded business, grantmaking agencies, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. You can learn more about our funding at allclassical.org/support. Over 98% of the programs you hear on All Classical Radio are produced locally, in Portland, Oregon, and that has not changed. As a leader in the public radio industry, with high listenership and ratings and innovative programs, we want to be sure that we are seen! Our refreshed look helps improve our visual recognition and representation, especially in digital spaces as we expand our content on the airwaves, online, and in the community. If you have additional questions, please get in touch at support@allclassical.org or call 503-943-5828.

Are you leaving Portland? All Classical Radio is not leaving Portland! We are proud to broadcast our 24/7 radio service from the heart of Portland, and our location remains an essential part of our identity. We are not only committed to our regional identity—we are investing in the city, and leaning into it deeply in 2024 with our planned relocation to an updated facility at KOIN Tower in the heart of downtown Portland. Bringing the word “radio” into our name and logo honors our core service: a radio station that uniquely uplifts our community, providing responsive, curated service to our listeners. Having “radio” in our title allows people to immediately know what it is that we do. In a world of growing automation, we want to amplify the uniqueness of radio and our ability to connect our listeners, near and far, live and in real-time thanks to our kind and warm radio hosts. The change also allows us to represent and connect with our listeners in Oregon and SW Washington, beyond the city of Portland—those tuning in from Hood River, Salem, the Oregon Coast, Wine Country, Vancouver and beyond (with rapidly growing listenership across the USA and around the world). All Classical Radio continue to celebrate and uplift the artists, organizations, and cultural economy of our city, and share the spirit of the Pacific Northwest in our region and beyond. We are proud to be leading arts-based urban rejuvenation with our upcoming move, and invite you to learn more about our relocation at allclassical.org/a-new-home-in-2024. If you have additional questions, please get in touch at support@allclassical.org or call 503-943-5828.

What about the International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN)? The International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN) remains a unique addition to All Classical Radio’s service, and one of our most exciting and innovative youth-centered initiatives. ICAN’s programming, available 24/7 on HD-2 locally and worldwide at icanradio.org, is not changing! With All Classical Radio’s updated look and feel, ICAN’s logo has also been refreshed. Centering on joyful colors, and two variations of the contemporary and approachable “C” symbol, both logos represent many things: classical music, community, curriculum, and the children we celebrate and serve. Streaming 24/7 at icanradio.org, ICAN continues to be a dedicated safe space for children to celebrate the joy of being a child, explore other cultures, and enhance their learning inside and outside the classroom. Thank you for supporting All Classical Radio and ICAN as we continue to broadcast the music, stories, and educational content you love. If you have additional questions, please get in touch at support@allclassical.org or call 503-943-5828.

Who designed the new logo and look? All Classical Radio’s updated visual language has been designed in partnership with boutique creative consultancy – Hyper Beau. Founded and led by Sarah Blackman, Hyper Beau is a multi-disciplinary collective of creative thinkers, academics, artists, and designers. They have over 25 years of experience in global branding working with brands including L’Oreal, Chanel, Virgin Atlantic, The Guardian, and even the French Ministry of Culture. You can learn more at hyperbeau.london. Thank you for supporting All Classical Radio as we continue to broadcast the music and programs you love. If you have additional questions, please get in touch at support@allclassical.org or call 503-943-5828.

How did All Classical Radio pay for its new logo and look? The creation of All Classical Radio’s new logo and look was funded by the Board of Directors’ designated fund. Listener donations made to All Classical Radio directly support the station’s radio and community programs, and the music we broadcast on the radio 24/7 regionally and worldwide.

Can I still play All Classical Radio with my smart speaker? Thank you for listening to All Classical! Yes, you can still play All Classical from your smart speaker, and the way to do this has not changed. Simply ask your device to “Play All Classical Portland.” We will provide information if there are any changes to how you can access All Classical Radio on your smart speaker. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you experience any difficulties in listening to our live stream or have any additional questions. You can get in touch at support@allclassical.org or call 503-943-5828.