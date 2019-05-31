Where We Live: Bridging Voices

Tune in this Saturday at 5:15pm as we explore the local youth chorus, Bridging Voices, through the Where We Live series.

Bridging Voices is Portland’s first Queer/Straight Alliance Youth Chorus, now in its sixth season. Through singing with others, youth are able to build strong connections with each other, and with the community. Artistic director Erick Gullickson, and Isaac (a chorus member) share their stories about the positive effect that Bridging Voices has had on their lives.

Where We Live is a radio program that shines a spotlight on a variety of organizations in our community that are providing programs in art, theater or music that explore the intersection of art and social issues. Through this newly branded series of on-air spotlights, we seek to promote equity, foster inclusion and encourage emotional literacy.

Where We Live is part of All Classical Portland’s JOY (Joyous Outreach to You/th) program dedicated to equity and inclusivity.