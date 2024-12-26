All Classical Radio’s 2024 Year in Review
As we begin a new year together, we’d like to take a moment to reflect, with gratitude, on 2024. Together, we have achieved so much!
Thanks to your generous support, All Classical has had an exciting year full of high notes and crescendos—from a new state-of-the-art home in downtown Portland to innovative community collaborations and artist residencies, and a project profiling trailblazing artists of the Pacific Northwest.
All Classical Radio is community-focused and community-supported. Your financial support will help to keep the music playing in the year ahead, and ensure that All Classical can continue sharing comfort, inspiration, and healing music with our community every day. Thank you.
- Buildout and relocation to state-of-the-art Media Arts Center in downtown Portland, maintaining uninterrupted service on two 24-hour networks.
- Over 40 creative visionaries and leaders profiled and celebrated in the Artist Anthology, funded by the NEA.
- Opening of the International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN) Moonflower Studio, logging 85+ hours of youth in-studio production since August, and ICAN listenership growth to over 30,000 youth, families, and educators.
- Release of Seasons 2 and 3 of ICAN Become, including youth interviews with Broadway Star Kelli O’Hara, Portland Timbers player Zac McGraw, Oregon Symphony Associate Conductor Deanna Tham, and more.
- Naming of Young Artist in Residence Elaina Stuppler and Artists in Residence Emily Cole and James Shields, extended through 2025.
- Broadcast of new Sound in Print summer series with host Coty Raven Morris, twice named a finalist for the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum’s Music Educator Award.
- On air and online specials with star guests including Itzhak Perlman, Julie Andrews, John Malkovich, Jimmie Herrod, and more.
- Recognition of All Classical Radio staff: Suzanne Nance awarded Portland Metro Chamber’s Sandra K. McDonough Leadership Award; Rebecca Richardson named a Rising Star in Public Media by Current.
- $4.4 million raised in 2024 for the relocation capital campaign, including $750,000 from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and 90+ additional gifts. The total raised since 2023 is $10.2 million.
Thank you for supporting All Classical Radio. Your tax-deductible contribution will help protect the future of classical music in the Pacific Northwest, and beyond.