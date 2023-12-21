All Classical Radio’s 2023 Year in Review

As All Classical Radio prepares for an exciting year ahead, we’d like to take a moment to pause and reflect, with gratitude, on 2023. Together, we achieved so much!

Thanks to your generous support, All Classical has had monumental achievements over the past year—from innovative community collaborations, composer and artist residencies, and an initiative project profling trailblazing artists of the Pacifc Northwest.

All Classical Radio is community-focused and community-supported. Your tax-deductible contribution by December 31st will help to ensure the music continues in the year ahead, sharing comfort and inspiration with our community every day.

Click to view PDF or read highlights below

Ranked the #1 classical public radio station in the nation (Nielsen Audio) in the station’s 40th anniversary year.

Installed retrospective pop-up exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society, recognizing 40 years of orchestrating magic on the radio.

Launched Artist Anthology, an NEA-funded, initiative profling 40 trailblazing artists of the Pacifc NW culminating in a limited-edition book.

Announced the station’s 2024 relocation to a custom built state-of-the-art media center in Downtown Portland, with over 50% of funds raised to date toward the relocation capital campaign.

Hosted The Improv Sessions, an on air and on demand project featuring former Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford and pianist Hunter Noack.

Produced 17,520 hours of outstanding programming on two networks, serving millions across the region and U.S.A. with listeners streaming in 100+ countries.

Launched ICAN Become, a new radio series and podcast featuring youth interviewing astronauts, architects, chefs, and more, on icanradio.org.

Featured 40+ regional artists and organizations on fourth season of Fall into the Arts radio series.

Collaborated with music, art, and community service organziations on unique events like The Magic of Eric Carle with the Metropolitan Youth Symphony, and a free concert with Portland Parks and Recreation.

Unveiled a bold brand alignment with refreshed name, look, and logo for All Classical Radio.

Uniquely uplifted youth musicians, storytellers, and leaders through Young Artist Residency, Internship, and Youth Roving Reporter programs.

Thank you for supporting All Classical Radio. Your tax-deductible contribution by December 31st will help protect the future of classical music in the Pacific Northwest, and beyond.