Beyond the Music Blog

Bread and Roses
Posted September 18, 2017 by Alexandra Habecker
“Music can change the world.” – Ludwig van Beethoven The arts are a medium for emotional expression, and a manifestation of the human spirit. They can create a sense of unity and solidarity between people of all backgrounds.... More
Alma Espanola: Isabel Leonard and Sharon Isbin
Posted August 31, 2017 by John Pitman
This is a special recording on a number of fronts. In the first place, it’s the premiere by these two artists, both of them winners of multiple Grammy awards, recording together after collaborating for several years in concert. ... More
Sampling Classical Works in Modern Songs
Posted August 30, 2017 by Annika Lindburg
To some, classical music may seem like something of the past, yet many artists have sampled classical music, bringing the music to the present. Yet, the issue remains of where one song ends and another begins. It is... More
The Stories Behind the Eclipse Music
Posted August 16, 2017 by Annika Lindburg
With the once in a lifetime event coming up on Monday, here is some background information on the composers featured in All Classical’s Eclipse soundtrack. Richard Strauss’ tone poem Also Sprach Zarathustra is one of the most popular... More
Meet musician Erick Valle! Performing in All Classical Portland’s Eclipse Soundtrack
Posted August 8, 2017 by Annika Lindburg
Erick Valle is a local Portland musician specializing in vocal improvisation and music production, currently assisting for THE VOID Research and Development Center. Erick graduated from the University of Oregon in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts in... More
Handel and Hendrix
Posted July 18, 2017 by Annika Lindburg
The rooms of two famous former tenants are displayed in an apartment complex in London’s Mayfair neighborhood: Jimi Hendrix and George Friedrich Handel, who found fame after moving to England. The guitar god and the baroque composer occupied... More
Composer Jack Gallagher
Posted July 12, 2017 by John Pitman
American composer Jack Gallagher (born in Brooklyn in 1947), is a Grammy®-winning composer of works for a variety of instruments, including several orchestral works. Some are of a large scale, such as his Symphony No. 2, ‘Ascendant’, while... More
300th Anniversary of Water Music
Posted July 10, 2017 by Annika Lindburg
It’s one of his most famous works, but the origins of George Frideric Handel’s Water Music are something of a mystery. In 1717 King George the first of England asked Handel to perform a concert aboard the royal... More
Bel Canto Paganini: Rachel Barton Pine takes on the Caprices
Posted June 21, 2017 by John Pitman
Nicolo Paganini dazzled audiences in his time with his unprecedented virtuosity, made women swoon (and men envious), and helped to create the myth that he must have sold his soul for such abilities. In truth, Paganini was a... More
Swan Song
Posted June 14, 2017 by Katherine Ljungqvist
Since starting my internship with All Classical Portland, I have been given every opportunity to learn new things about classical music, radio, and nonprofit organizations. In addition to learning new skills at ACP, my love of writing has... More