Beyond the Music Blog

Welcome to insights and perspectives from those who make this service great. Contributors include, interns, on-air staff, management, and special CD reviews from our Music Director, John Pitman. As the music director, with over 30 years of broadcast experience, John auditions dozens of new releases every month, focusing on titles that stand out in terms of performance, repertoire or recording quality.

Bread and Roses Posted September 18, 2017 by Alexandra Habecker “Music can change the world.” – Ludwig van Beethoven The arts are a medium for emotional expression, and a manifestation of the human spirit. They can create a sense of unity and solidarity between people of all backgrounds.... More

Alma Espanola: Isabel Leonard and Sharon Isbin Posted August 31, 2017 by John Pitman This is a special recording on a number of fronts. In the first place, it’s the premiere by these two artists, both of them winners of multiple Grammy awards, recording together after collaborating for several years in concert. ... More

Sampling Classical Works in Modern Songs Posted August 30, 2017 by Annika Lindburg To some, classical music may seem like something of the past, yet many artists have sampled classical music, bringing the music to the present. Yet, the issue remains of where one song ends and another begins. It is... More

The Stories Behind the Eclipse Music Posted August 16, 2017 by Annika Lindburg With the once in a lifetime event coming up on Monday, here is some background information on the composers featured in All Classical’s Eclipse soundtrack. Richard Strauss’ tone poem Also Sprach Zarathustra is one of the most popular... More

Meet musician Erick Valle! Performing in All Classical Portland’s Eclipse Soundtrack Posted August 8, 2017 by Annika Lindburg Erick Valle is a local Portland musician specializing in vocal improvisation and music production, currently assisting for THE VOID Research and Development Center. Erick graduated from the University of Oregon in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts in... More

Handel and Hendrix Posted July 18, 2017 by Annika Lindburg The rooms of two famous former tenants are displayed in an apartment complex in London’s Mayfair neighborhood: Jimi Hendrix and George Friedrich Handel, who found fame after moving to England. The guitar god and the baroque composer occupied... More

Composer Jack Gallagher Posted July 12, 2017 by John Pitman American composer Jack Gallagher (born in Brooklyn in 1947), is a Grammy®-winning composer of works for a variety of instruments, including several orchestral works. Some are of a large scale, such as his Symphony No. 2, ‘Ascendant’, while... More

300th Anniversary of Water Music Posted July 10, 2017 by Annika Lindburg It’s one of his most famous works, but the origins of George Frideric Handel’s Water Music are something of a mystery. In 1717 King George the first of England asked Handel to perform a concert aboard the royal... More

Bel Canto Paganini: Rachel Barton Pine takes on the Caprices Posted June 21, 2017 by John Pitman Nicolo Paganini dazzled audiences in his time with his unprecedented virtuosity, made women swoon (and men envious), and helped to create the myth that he must have sold his soul for such abilities. In truth, Paganini was a... More