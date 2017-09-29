FEATURED ARTIST: Rick Simpson FEATURED ARTIST: Rick Simpson FEATURED ARTIST: Rick Simpson FEATURED ARTIST: Rick Simpson

September 29, 2017

Beyond the Music Blog

Welcome to insights and perspectives from those who make this service great. Contributors include, interns, on-air staff, management, and special CD reviews from our Music Director, John Pitman. As the music director, with over 30 years of broadcast experience, John auditions dozens of new releases every month, focusing on titles that stand out in terms of performance, repertoire or recording quality.


Latest Blog Posts

Bread and Roses

Posted September 18, 2017 by

“Music can change the world.” – Ludwig van Beethoven The arts are a medium for emotional expression, and a manifestation of the human spirit. They can create a sense of unity and solidarity between people of all backgrounds.... More

Alma Espanola: Isabel Leonard and Sharon Isbin

Posted August 31, 2017 by

This is a special recording on a number of fronts.  In the first place, it’s the premiere by these two artists, both of them winners of multiple Grammy awards, recording together after collaborating for several years in concert. ... More

The Stories Behind the Eclipse Music

Posted August 16, 2017 by

With the once in a lifetime event coming up on Monday, here is some background information on the composers featured in All Classical’s Eclipse soundtrack. Richard Strauss’ tone poem Also Sprach Zarathustra is one of the most popular... More

Handel and Hendrix

Posted July 18, 2017 by

The rooms of two famous former tenants are displayed in an apartment complex in London’s Mayfair neighborhood: Jimi Hendrix and George Friedrich Handel, who found fame after moving to England. The guitar god and the baroque composer occupied... More

Composer Jack Gallagher

Posted July 12, 2017 by

American composer Jack Gallagher (born in Brooklyn in 1947), is a Grammy®-winning composer of works for a variety of instruments, including several orchestral works.  Some are of a large scale, such as his Symphony No. 2, ‘Ascendant’, while... More

300th Anniversary of Water Music

Posted July 10, 2017 by

It’s one of his most famous works, but the origins of George Frideric Handel’s Water Music are something of a mystery. In 1717 King George the first of England asked Handel to perform a concert aboard the royal... More

Swan Song

Posted June 14, 2017 by

Since starting my internship with All Classical Portland, I have been given every opportunity to learn new things about classical music, radio, and nonprofit organizations. In addition to learning new skills at ACP, my love of writing has... More

Older posts